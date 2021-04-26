George Lopez Plays Dirty with Cedric the Entertainer on The Neighborhood

In The Neighborhood episode ‘Welcome To The Challenge’, stand-up comedian-turned actor George Lopez guest stars as Victor Alvarez, owner of auto-repair chain Motor Boys. Lopez (who’s rocking a full head of gray hair!) rolls up his sleeves for the role as Victor tries to steal Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) customers.

The Neighborhood: George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer (Monty Brinton/CBS)

Get ready to see more of Lopez: he’s starring in the upcoming film Walking with Herb (as Herb) with Edward James Olmos. Herb is “God’s personal messenger and motorcyclist” who takes Olmos’ character on a spiritual journey while competing in a top-tier televised golf championship. See trailer below. Lopez plays Olmos’ caddy on the golf course.

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 pm on CBS.