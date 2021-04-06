‘FBI Most Wanted’ Actress Is ‘Frozen’ Broadway Star

In the FBI: Most Wanted episode ‘Spiderweb,’ after Crosby’s (Kellan Lutz) old army buddy Matthew Turner (Fred Tolliver) is attacked in an apparent drug deal gone wrong, the team’s quest for answers uncovers a dangerous web of conspiracy. Matthew’s gorgeous wife Rhonda (Brit West) stays by Matthew’s bedside at the hospital.

Brit West is known for her role as Bulda (the female troll who adopted Kristoff and his reindeer Sven) in the Broadway musical Frozen. See photo above. And listen to the “proud alto” sing below.

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on CBS, right after FBI at 9 pm and NCIS at 8 pm.