Faith Becnel Sings With American Idol Winner Samantha Diaz, “Just Sam”

On this season of American Idol, ten finalists from last season (the weird year of 2020) get a second chance. They get to make their debut on the Idol stage, where they will sing for America’s vote. There’s only one spot available to round out the top 10. Singer Faith Becnel is one of the returning finalists.

Since her first appearance on American Idol, Faith recorded The Christmas Song with American Idol Season 18 winner Samantha Diaz aka Just Sam. Check out the gorgeous promotional photos above and below.

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC, right before the medical drama The Good Doctor at 10 pm.