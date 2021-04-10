Destiny’s Child Singer LeToya Luckett Stars in ‘Lust’ Lifetime Movie

Grammy Award winning singer Keri Hilson plays the protagonist, Tiffanie, in the Lifetime movie Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story. But there is more than one Grammy Award winner in the film. Former Destiny’s Child singer LeToya Luckett-Walker has a role too, as seen in the sneak peek video below.

This isn’t LeToya’s first time on TV: she’s been starring in the reality TV show T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle with her now ex-husband Tommicus Walker.

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, April 10 at 8 pm.