Dan + Shay Singer’s Gorgeous Wife Wows In Bikinis at Nashville Pool

On this season of The Voice, country music star and coach Blake Shelton invites the pop country music duo Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) to the show to work as mentors for his artists.

When not on TV or on stage, Dan Smyers spends time with his gorgeous wife Abby Law Smyers, who looks amazing in a bikini as seen in the photos below, taken at their home in Nashville.

On her 32nd birthday, Abby shared the yellow bikini pic above and thanked her husband, “the greatest husband,” who left an award show and picked up burgers at a local Nashville restaurant “to surprise me when he returned home.”

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 pm on NBC.