Catherine Zeta-Jones Dances In Her Gigantic Walk-In Closet, Daymond John Says “Get It!”

When not filming Prodigal Son with Michael Sheen and Bellamy Young, super glamorous Oscar winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) keeps her Instagram fans happy with home videos including the one below.

Set to the Madonna song “Vogue,” Catherine strikes a pose in two different outfits via her fashion brand Casa Zeta-Jones (her home decor and bedding is available on QVC), as she walks the carpeted hallway of her closet.

While many fans noted the size of the closet, “my apartment is smaller than your closet,” they wanted “more content” like this in the future. Even Shark Tank investor and clothing retail guru Daymond John replied, “Get it!”

P.S. Those shoes Catherine’s wearing in the video is from her shoe collaboration with ButterflyTwists!

Prodigal Son airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on FOX, right after The Resident at 8 pm.