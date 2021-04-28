Carrie Underwood Flaunts “OMG Legssss” In Tiny White Shorts, “Making Gains!”

When not making music in the studio or performing on stage, superstar singer Carrie Underwood spends time at home and in the gym. And the 38-year-old mother of two has some serious proof of the hours she spends working out.

When Carrie shared the gorgeous photo below, her fans went crazy over those “OMG legsssss” and those tiny white shorts she’s wearing. (Yes, those pure white shorts are her Calia by Carrie brand.) The lightweight shorts have a 3-inch inseam.

Celebrity nutritionist Cara Clark replied: “Making gains girl!