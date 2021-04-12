Brandy Serves Backshot with Eve in String Bikini, “Queens!”

When not working as a mentor on The Voice with coach John Legend, singer/actress Brandy is promoting her new ABC TV series Queens. It’s about four female singers in their 40s who reunite and try to recapture the fame they had together as a hip hop quartet (the Nasty Bitches) in the 1990s. Brandy plays Naomi (aka Xplicit Lyrics), and rapper Eve plays Brianna, a happily married wife and mother of five.

When Brady shared the Queens promo pic above (l-r: Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Brandy), some fans commented on how young Brady looks in the “Backdhot” while others wondered why Brandy is the only one not in a bikini. One wrote: “where is your bikini??? I know you got BAWDY.” While her co-stars are wearing Burberry bikinis, Brady is wearing a long sleeve shirt and Burberry draw cord shorts.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 pm on NBC.