‘Big Sky’ Star Katheryn Winnick Plays Mormon-Turned-Stripper, True Story

In the Big Sky episode ‘Catastrophic Thinking: All Kinds of Snakes’ takes place three months after Ronald’s escape — he’s still on the loose! Cassie and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) have officially partnered up to take down a fresh slew of troublemakers, but all isn’t coming up roses.

When not filming Big Sky, Katheryn takes on other roles including that of real-life single mom stripper/model Margaret Dupre. Her daughter India Dupre made a short film about her mother’s fight to keep her children in Australia in the 1970s. To survive, India says: ““Mum went from being a Mormon to become a stripper” to earn money. It’s a heartbreaking story.

The film, Stripped, was released in 2016 (filmed during one of Winnick’s Vikings breaks) was recently released on Amazon.

Katheryn plays Margaret and wears Margaret’s famous sexy tankini which she made out of a surfing competition t-shirt in Australia. India says “Katheryn fit the tankini like a dream.” See photos above and below.

Katheryn describes her character Margaret Dupre as “a shy yet determined mother becomes a stripper to survive, kidnaps her children back and flees across Australia while the government hunts them down.”

Big Sky airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on ABC, right after Pooch Perfect at 8 pm.