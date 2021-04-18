‘Bar Rescue’ Reveals “Dirty Truth” About The Dugout, Chicago’s Wrigleyville Press Box

During Season 5 of the reality TV series Bar Rescue, in 2017, Jon Taffer traveled to Chicago to check out The Dugout, a bar near Wrigley Field where the Chicago Cubs MLB team plays. Taffer refurbished and rebranded the place Press Box but in the final scene of the episode, Taffer walked off the show after complaining about the owner of the Wrigleyville bar, Ed Cressy. “I can’t endorse you,” Taffer tells Cressy in the clip below.

After filming the show, Cressy told The Chicago Tribune the Bar Rescue experience was “a complete nightmare” and claimed he “had to redo all the things that Jon did wrong” including that “quick paint job that looked good on camera, but (he) used really cheap paint that flakes off.” Cressy also claimed the ham sandwich that Taffer and his crew introduced at the Press Box “bombed.”

Four years later and Bar Rescue is airing an episode about the experience titled “The Dirty Truth: Struck Out at The Dugout.’

New episodes of Bar Rescue air Sundays at 10 pm on Paramount Network.