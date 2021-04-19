Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

American Idol Comeback Singer Faith Becnel “Sooooo Nervous” In Shiny Pants

by in American Idol, Culture | April 19, 2021

faith becnel on IDOL

Faith's audition on American Idol in 2020 (ABC screengrab)

In an American Idol first, 10 finalists from last season will return to make their debut on the Idol stage, where they will sing for America’s vote. After a week-long vote, only one will will remain in the competition this season, rounding out the top 10. One of the ten is Faith Becnel. Her 2020 audition is below, to jog your memory.

Shiny joggers!

The day before her 2021 Comeback performance, Faith shared the photo above. Wearing a sheer black blouse and shiny satiny pants, she confessed: “I’m sooooo nervous.”

The other 9 Comeback contestants include: Franklin Boone, Dwayne Crocker Jr., Cyniah Elise, Arthur Gunn, Aliana Jester, Louis Knight, Nick Merico, Makayla Phillips and Olivia Zimines.

American Idol airs Mondays at 8 pm on ABC, right before The Good Doctor at 10 pm.

