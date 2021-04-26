‘All Rise’ Star Flaunts Gorgeous String Bikini Beach Pics

In the All Rise episode “Love’s Illusions”, Lola (Simone Missick) returns to the Hall of Justice and presides over a case where Amy Quinn (Lindsey Gort) represents a young woman accused of a swatting incident that resulted in the Dean of a university being shot. Also, Amy brings her divorce papers to her dying husband.

When not filming All Rise, Lindsey Gort (The Carrie Diaries, Lucifer) enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below.

All Rise airs Mondays at 9 pm on CBS, right before Bull at 10 pm.