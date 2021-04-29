6’2″ NFL Reporter Maria Taylor Reveals New Wedding Photos, Husband Even Taller!

If you’re tired of watching NFL veterans like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski win Super Bowls regardless of their home address, tune in to the live coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft to see who the next superstar football players are and where they’re going. The first 32 selections are made on Day 1 in Cleveland. Rece Davis and Maria Taylor host the 3-hour televised event.

When not covering the NFL, NBA, and college football and basketball on ESPN, Maria Taylor, the 6’2″ former Georgia basketball player, sometimes shares photos from her personal life on Instagram, as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below taken at her outdoor wedding in Atlanta earlier this year. The groom’s name is Jon and he’s taller than Maria! She captioned the photo series above: “I love our love story.”

Watch Maria during the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft will broadcast on Thursday, April 29 at 8 pm on ABC and ESPN.