’16 and Pregnant’ Abygail “Far Better Off” Than Other Teen Moms

On this season of 16 and Pregnant, five pregnant teenagers share their stories including Abygail. The 17-year-old from Henderson, Nevada is a gifted honors student who graduated high school two years early to pursue her bachelor’s degree at age 16.

The aspiring doctor had her future all planned out, so it was a shock to everyone when she announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Adrian. Adrian is a little bit older and has a job as an electrician in Vegas.

16 and Pregnant fans are already rooting for Abygail, whom they think “is far better off then most these girls. I’m loving her already.” Another wrote about Abygail: “she’s got her life together it seems like. i think she’s different than the other teen moms so i see her excelling in the future.”

