Who Voices Cletus the Yokel’s Slick Manager on The Simpsons?

In The Simpsons episode ‘Yokel Hero,’ Springfield resident Cletus Spuckler aka the Slack-Jawed Yokel (Hank Azaria) becomes a singing sensation, while Homer becomes a new man. Then, Cletus turns on his fans, ruining everything. Cletus’s slick manager is voiced by Albert Brooks.

Brooks has voiced a number of characters on The Simpsons including evil genius Hank Scorpio, owner of Globex Corporation. Last time we heard Brooks on The Simpsons was when he voiced Homer’s therapist, Dr. Raufbold in the 2015 episode ‘Bull-E’.

Albert Brooks (also the voice of Marlin in Finding Nemo and Finding Dory) is also known for his big screen on-camera roles in Broadcast News (Aaron), Lost in America (David), Private Benjamin (Yale), and Taxi Driver (Tom), among others.

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 pm on FOX.