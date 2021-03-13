Who Plays Murdering Arsonist Mom, Dr. Deb Green In ‘A House on Fire’ Lifetime Movie?

The Lifetime movie A House on Fire is based on the true story of former doctor Debora Green. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fire that burned down her Kansas City suburban house and caused the deaths of two of her children in 1995.

Green is currently serving her sentence at the Topeka Correctional Facility, the only women’s prison in the state. Her earliest possible release date is November 21, 2035—when she will be 84 years old.

Debora Green is portrayed by actress Stephanie March. She is best known for her role as Detective Alexandra Cabot on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Conviction, among others.

A House On Fire premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, March 13 at 8 pm.