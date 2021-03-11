Who Is Wife Irene, Sara’s Mom In ‘Girl in the Basement’ Lifetime Movie?

The Lifetime movie Girl in the Basement is about a deranged man (Judd Nelson) who keeps his teenage daughter Sara (Stefanie Scott) in the basement, where he tortures and rapes her, without his wife Irene (Joely Fisher) knowing. For two decades, he keeps Sara a secret in the basement, where she gives birth to several children, before finally escaping.

The man’s wife Irene, Sara’s mother, is portrayed by Joely Fisher. The daughter of the late Eddie Fisher and Connie Stevens (and half-sister of Carrie Fisher), is best known for her roles on ‘Til Death (Joy), Desperate Housewives (Nina), Ellen (Ellen’s best friend Paige), and in movies including Inspector Gadget (Brenda/Robobrenda) and The Mask (Maggie), among others.

Girl in the Basement premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Thursday, March 11 at 8 pm.