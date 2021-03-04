Who Is Wendy’s New Boyfriend, Dr. Hot Lips on ‘Mom’?

In the Mom episode ‘Illegal Eels and the Cantaloupe Man,’ while Bonnie (Allison Janney) and Adam’s (Bill Fichtner) romantic dinner is interrupted as the other ladies struggle with love on Valentine’s Day, Wendy (Beth Hall) seems to be doing alright.

[Related: ‘Mom’ Star Jaime Pressly Chops Off Hair, “Getting Rid of the Old”]

As seen in the sneak peek video below, Wendy has convinced the ladies to give blood. While filling out forms in the waiting room, the catch Wendy “sucking face” with the doctor.

In another sneak peek video (below), the ladies can’t wait to tease and grill Wendy. Jill (Jaime Pressly) refers to the doctor as “Dr. Hot Lips.”

Mark’s book about

being an Uber driver!

The character of Armand is portrayed by Mark Bloom. He’s best known for his roles Carol’s Second Act (Dr. Gilbert), NCIS: Los Angeles (Victor), The Mindy Project (Dr. Richlin), and Silicon Valley (Wood Opal VC), among others.

Young Sheldon airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before B Positive at 8:30 pm, Mom at 9 pm, The Unicorn at 9:30 pm, and Clarice at 10 pm. [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]