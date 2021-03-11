Who Is Tortured ‘Girl in the Basement’ Sara In Lifetime Movie?

The Lifetime movie Girl in the Basement is difficult to watch. Right before turning 18, teenager Sara is lured into her family’s basement by her father Don (Judd Nelson). The disturbed man keeps his daughter there, where he tortures and rapes her for more than 20 years and without his wife Irene (Joely Fisher) knowing. Sara gives birth alone in the basement to several children.

Sara is portrayed by Stefanie Scott. The 24-year-old actress is best known for her role as Lexi Reed in the Disney TV series A.N.T. Farm, and in the Insidious horror movies with Dermot Mulroney (she plays his daughter Quinn).

Girl in the Basement premieres on Lifetime Movies Network (LMN) on Thursday, March 11 at 8 pm.