Who Is Talk Show Host Nancy Glass on ‘The Goldbergs’? Is She a Real TV Host?

On The Goldbergs episode ‘Love Triangle,’ while Adam’s girlfriend Brea (Sadie Stanley) heads to visit her cousin at the University of Virginia aka UVA, Geoff (Sam Lerner) asks Erica (Hayley Orrantia) to go to the local Nancy Glass talk show with him, and a disappointed Barry (Troy Gentile) teams up with Geoff’s sister Joanne (Beth Triffon) to change his mind.

THE GOLDBERGS – “Love Triangle” (ABC) TROY GENTILE, SAM LERNER

Fictional TV host Nancy Glass is portrayed by real-life Nancy Glass, who is best known for her “behind the camera’ role as a TV producer. Two of her most recent projects include The Vaccine: Conquering Covid (a 90-minute report featuring an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci), and the 2020 TV mini-series Lincoln: Divided We Stand on CNN. Her last acting credit was for a role as a TV anchor on the series Hack in 2003.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before American Housewife at 8:30, and The Conners at 9 pm.