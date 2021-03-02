Who Is Tali’s Horseback Riding Instructor Sarah on ‘FBI: Most Wanted’?

In the FBI: Most Wanted episode ‘Winner,’ while the team partners with bail bondsperson Jackie Ward (Amy Carlson, Danny’s wife Linda on Blue Bloods), Jess (Julian McMahon) has a chat with his daughter Tali’s (YaYa Gosselin) pretty horseback riding instructor Sarah Allen.

Julian McMahon, Len Landon on FBI: Most Wanted (Mark Schfer/CBS)

According to CBS, “Jess continues to struggle with moving forward in his love life,” but based on the episodic photos above and below, it looks like he’s doing okay. Baby steps, Jess!

FBI: Most Wanted: (L-R) YaYa Gosselin, Jen Landon, Julian McMahon (Mark Schfer/CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted: (L-R) YaYa Gosselin, Jen Landon, Julian McMahon (Mark Schfer/CBS)

Sarah Allen is portrayed by Jen Landon, daughter of the late great TV actor Michael Landon (Little House on the Prairie, Highway to Heaven, Bonanza). Jen recently starred on the series Yellowstone with Kevin Cosner as Teeter, another character who knows horses. See clip below.

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on CBS, right after the original FBI series at 9 pm, and NCIS at 8 pm.