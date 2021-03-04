Who Is Sister Leigh In ‘Death Saved My Life’ Lifetime Movie? Are They Real Sisters?

In the Lifetime movie Death Saved My Life, when Jade (Meagan Good) tells her abusive husband Ed (Chiké Okonkwo) that she’s leaving him, he threatens to kill her — and he lives up to the promise by hiring a hitman. Jade realizes the only way to keep herself and her daughter safe is to stage her own death. Jade sister’s Leigh helps.

Leigh is portrayed by La’Myia Good, Meagan Good’s real life big sister. This isn’t their first project together. The Good sisters were both in If Not Now, When?, and Charlie, Trevor and a Girl Savannah.

Death Saved My Life airs on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Thursday, March 4 at 8 pm.