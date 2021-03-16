Who Is Sexy Sue Dearbon on ‘The Flash’? Hollywood Royalty!

On The Flash episode ‘Mother,’ as Eva (Efrat Dor) becomes more powerful, Barry (Grant Gustin) and team must find a way to stop her. They’re shocked when an old friend — Sue Dearbon — risks her life to help.

Sue is the daughter of Richard and Penelope Dearbon. The former socialite turned thief once disguised herself as an arms dealer and is reportedly a graduate of MIT. She’s known to tell a big juicy lie from time to time.

The last time we saw Sue was in the February 2020 Season 6 episode ‘A Girl Named Sue.’

Sue is portrayed by Natalie Dreyfuss. The L.A. native is also known for her roles on Still the King with Billy Ray Cyrus (Leia), The Originals (Cassie), The Secret Life of the American Teenager (Chloe), and Rita Rocks (Hallie), among others.

Natalie is the niece of Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss (The Goodbye Girl, Mr. Holland’s Opus, What About Bob?, Jaws).

When not on filming The Flash, Natalie often strikes a pose as seen in the stunning “pin-up” poses above and below. As one fan wrote: “Wowsers!”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CW.