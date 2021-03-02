Who Is Rosa Dillon In Iron Heights Prison on ‘The Flash’?

In the Season 7 premiere of The Flash, ‘All’s Wells That Ends Well,’ when an experiment to save Barry’s (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, former prosecutor Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) offers to talk to Rosaline “Rosa” Dillon in Iron Heights prison. Now that Cecile is Rosa’s defense attorney, she thinks she get get Rosa to tell her where Black Hole Tech is.

Last time we saw Rosa on The Flash was in the 2017 episode ‘The Once and Future Flash,’ when Barry traveled in time to 2024 to find out Savitar’s identity and to save Iris’ (Candice Patton) life.

Rosa is portrayed by Ashley Rickards, who is best known for her roles on the popular MTV series Awkward. (Jenna Hamilton, above) and One Tree Hill (Sam Walker), among others.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CW.