Who Is Redhead Peggy with Husky Voice In ‘Circle of Deception’ Lifetime Movie?

The Lifetime movie Circle of Deception is based on Ann Rule’s true crime book Practice to Deceive. When the resident of a small coastal town, Russel Douglas (Paul McGillion), is found dead the day after Christmas, his estranged and soon-to-be ex-wife Brenna Douglas (Jill Morrison) is the prime suspect. But the cops are also interested in Brenna’s best friend, former beauty queen Peggy Sue Thomas, who knew of Russel’s life insurance policy.

Peggy is portrayed by Diane Neal. She’s known for her “husky voice” and for her roles on The Following (Lisa Campbell), NCIS (CGIS Agent Abigail Borin), Power (Cynthia Sheridan), Suits (Allison Holt), and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (ADA Casey Novak), among others.

Circle of Deception premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Saturday, March 6 at 8 pm.