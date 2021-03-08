Who Is Pregnant Bank Robber Amy On ‘9-1-1 Lone Star’?

The plot of the winter season finale episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, ‘Bad Call,’ is a dramatic one. A woman calls 911 and claims she’s lost in a parking lot and her water just broke. When first responders Nancy Gillian (Brianna Baker) and Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) find the woman, Amy, in the fetal position on the ground, they’re surprised to learn that she’s not pregnant or innocent. She’s armed and dangerous!

Amy is portrayed by actress Tara Buck. She’s best known for roles on Shameless (Letty), Ray Donovan (Maureen Dougherty; see clip below), True Blood (Ginger; see clip above), Party of Five (Ricki), and in films including Pee-wee’s Big Holiday (Beverly), among others.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 9 pm on FOX, right before the original series 9-1-1 starring Angela Bassett at 8 pm.