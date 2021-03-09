Who Is Noria Dorsey’s Husband Shawn Taggart on ‘Basketball Wives’?

On this season of Basketball Wives, Jackie Christie (wife of retired NBA basketball player Doug Christie) invites two new women to her rented mansion during the pandemic. They’re sisters Nia and Noria Dorsey. Nia is single (and once dated Feby’s ex Lance Stephenson). Noria is married to professional basketball player Shawn Taggart.

The 6’9’, 229 lbs. power forward/center played college basketball at Iowa State and Memphis.

After going undrafted in the 2009 NBA Draft, Shawn played pro ball in Israel, Spain, China, and the Philippines.

Basketball Wives airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on VH1.