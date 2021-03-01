Who Is Meegan on ‘9-1-1’? Hint: Baywatch

In the 9-1-1 episode ‘There Goes the Neighborhood,’ while the 118 rush to save a man pinned under a Humvee, and Hen’s (Aisha Hinds) mother Toni (guest star Marsha Warfield) unexpectedly shows up in LA, Buck’s (Oliver Stark) re-entry into the dating pool ends in disaster. Meegan is portrayed by Krista Allen.

Krista Allen is best known for her roles on Baywatch (Jenna), Days of Our Lives (Billie Reed), Mistresses (Janine Winterbaum), The L.A. Complex (Jennifer Bell), Charmed (The Oracle), and in films including Anger Management (Stacy) with Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson, and Liar Liar with Jim Carey (see elevator scene below), among others.

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX, right before its spin-off series 9-1-1: Lone Star starring Rob Lowe at 9 pm.