Who Is Medical Examiner Faith Marconi on ‘Blue Bloods’?

On the Blue Bloods episode ‘More Than Meets the Eye,’ while ADA Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) tries not to feel overpowered as her new boss D.A. Kimberley Crawford (Roslyn Ruff) shadows her at work, the serial killer Thomas Wilder who previously held Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) hostage resurfaces. The two NYPD detectives visit Medical Examiner Faith Marconi, who’s portrayed by Annabella Sciorra.

Fun fact: Annabella played a NYPD psychiatrist in a 2012 episode of Blue Bloods (see photo below).

Blue Bloods “Front Page News”– Annabella Sciorra, Will Estes (GIOVANNI RUFINO/CBS)

Annabella Sciorra is best known for her roles in Hollywood films including The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (Claire) and Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever (Angie Tucci) with Wesley Snipes. She is also well recognized for her roles on TV including Law & Order: Criminal Intent (Carolyn Barek), and The Sopranos (Gloria Trillo), among others.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm on CBS, right after Magnum P.I. at 9 pm and MacGyver at 8 pm.