Who Is Marty’s Weird and Needy Boss Jerry On ‘The Neighborhood’?

In The Neighborhood episode ‘Welcome to the Dad Band,’ when Dave’s (Max Greenfield) garage band Dadditudes loses its lead singer just before a gig, Tina (Tichina Arnold) offers to fill in.

Meanwhile, Marty (Marcel Spears) considers asking his boss Jerry — who Marty describes as “a weird needy dude who’s always trying to make everyone his best friend” — for a raise. But one thing leads to another and Marty quickly regrets letting Jerry crash at his new place.

Jerry is portrayed by Samm Levine. He’s best known for his role as Neal Schweiber in Freaks and Geeks, and in films including Inglourious Basterds (Pfc. Hirschberg) and Wet Hot American Summer (Arty), among others. Fun fact: At 18, Samm became the youngest member to ever join the legendary New York Friars Club.

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 pm on CBS.