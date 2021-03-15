Who Is Judge Jonas Laski on ‘All Rise’? Remember His Name

In the All Rise episode “Georgia,” while Emily (Jessica Camacho) and Mark (Wilson Bethel) face off in court in a compelling jewelry store robbery case, Judge Jonas Laski barges into the chambers of Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) to complain about a seminar she’s making him attend. When Laski meets the beautiful professor, Georgia Knight Jennings (guest star Amy Acker), he changes his tune immediately.

Judge Jonas Laski is portrayed by Paul McCrane. He’s best known for his roles on ER (Dr. Robert Romano), 24 (Graem), and in films including Fame (Montgomery), RoboCop (Emil), The Hotel New Hampshire (Frank), and The Shawshank Redemption (Guard Trout), among others.

All Rise airs Mondays at 10 pm on CBS.