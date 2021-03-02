Who Is Jessica’s Younger Sister Birdie on ‘Prodigal Son’?

On the winter finale of Prodigal Son, ‘Face Value,’ Malcolm (Tom Bright) tries to focus on the next case: a famous plastic surgeon has been murdered. (Alan Cumming guest stars!).

Meanwhile, Malcolm’s father Martin (Michael Sheen) starts his new job in the infirmary with Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and his mother Jessica (Bellamy Young) is surprised to learn that her young sister Birdie Milton is in town.

Even when caught off-guar, Jessica always looks put-together. That one-shoulder black dress helps!

Birdie is portrayed by Broadway star Rachel York. She’s also known for her TV roles on FBI: Most Wanted (see photo below), Filthy Rich (Tina Sweet), Power (Tina Schulman), and starred in the 2003 TV movie Lucy as Lucille Ball, among others.

Prodigal Son airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on FOX, right after The Resident at 8 pm.