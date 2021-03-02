Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Who Is Jessica’s Younger Sister Birdie on ‘Prodigal Son’?

by in Culture | March 2, 2021

Bellamy Young Prodigal Son

PRODIGAL SON: Bellamy Young (Phil Caruso/FOX)

On the winter finale of Prodigal Son, ‘Face Value,’ Malcolm (Tom Bright) tries to focus on the next case: a famous plastic surgeon has been murdered. (Alan Cumming guest stars!).

That dress!

Meanwhile, Malcolm’s father Martin (Michael Sheen) starts his new job in the infirmary with Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones), and his mother Jessica (Bellamy Young) is surprised to learn that her young sister Birdie Milton is in town.

Even when caught off-guar, Jessica always looks put-together. That one-shoulder black dress helps!

Birdie is portrayed by Broadway star Rachel York. She’s also known for her TV roles on FBI: Most Wanted (see photo below), Filthy Rich (Tina Sweet), Power (Tina Schulman), and starred in the 2003 TV movie Lucy as Lucille Ball, among others.

Prodigal Son airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on FOX, right after The Resident at 8 pm.

