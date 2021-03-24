Who Is Jason’s Gorgeous JAG Lawyer, LT CMDR Williams on ‘SEAL Team’?

On the SEAL Team episode “A Question of Honor,” Jason Hayes’ (David Boreanaz) career and freedom hang in the balance when Command accuses him of committing a horrific crime (murdering an unarmed civilian) during a mission to the nation of Jordan.

Seal Team, L to R: Natasha Hall, David Boreanaz (Erik Voake/CBS)

Hayes denies the charges but with Bravo under a no-contact order, Jason must fight this battle without his brothers.

The good news is he gets assigned to (gorgeous) JAG lawyer, Lt. Cmdr. Williams, who is portrayed by actress Natasha Hall.

Natasha is best known for her roles on Mom (Shawn), in films including Game Night (Madison) with Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams, and in the 2018 AJ McLean music video “Night Visions’ as the wife, among others. Natasha also looks great in a bikini as seen in the stunning photos above and below.

