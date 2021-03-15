Who Is House Flipper Jules In ‘Flip That Romance’ Hallmark Movie?

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Flip That Romance is house flipper Jules Briggs. When she finds fellow Lance Waddell (Tyler Hynes) is renovating the other side of a duplex she’s working on, the competition between the two is fierce. But while trying to out-do each other every step of the way, the two house flippers fall in love with each other.

Jules is portrayed by Julie Gonzalez. The Argentine-born beauty is known for her roles on Supergirl (Andrea Rojas aka Acrata), Veronica Mars (Parker Lee), Dallas (Pamela Rebecca Barnes), Eli Stone (Maggie Dekker), and in films including Christmas with the Kranks (Blair) and Freaky Friday (Stacey Hinkhouse) – both with Jamie Lee Curtis, among others.

That great green dress she wears in the film (see below) is by REFORMATION.

Flip That Romance airs again on Hallmark Channel on Monday, March 15 at 9 pm.