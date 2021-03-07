Who Is Handsome Hitman Mr. Fitzpatrick on ‘Good Girls’?

On the Season 4 premiere episode of Good Girls, ‘One Night In Bangkok,’ while Beth (Christina Hendricks) does everything she can to get her husband Dan’s spa company Boland’s Bubbles up and running, the pressure is on after Lucy’s body is discovered in a graveyard. Rio (Manny Montana) doesn’t just admit to killing her, he has Beth touch the gun he used, leaving Beth’s fingerprints on the gun. Beth has had enough and hires a hitman named “Mr. Fitzpatrick” to get rid of Rio.

Mr. Fitzpatrick is portrayed by Andrew McCarthy. The “Brat Pack” actor is best known for his roles in films including Pretty in Pink (Blaine), Weekend at Bernie’s (Larry), Less Than Zero (Clay), Mannequin (Jonathan), St. Elmo’s Fire (Kevin), and Class (Jonathan), among others.

Good Girls airs Sundays at 10 pm on NBC.