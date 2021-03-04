Who Is Gorgeous Wife Jade In ‘Death Saved My Life’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Death Saved My Life is Jade. From afar, it appears that Jade is living the life: she has a successful career, a handsome husband (Chiké Okonkwo), and a young daughter. But in reality Jade is a victim of domestic abuse. When she decides to leave her husband, he threatens her, and he means it: he hires a hitman. Jade sees no other way out but to fake her death.

Jade is portrayed by model and actress Meagan Good. She’s known for her roles on Prodigal Son (Colette), Star (Natalie Knight), Minority Report (Lara Vega), Californication (Kali), My Wife and Kids (Vanessa Scott), and in movies including Think Like a Man (Mya), D.E.B.S. (Max), and Eve’s Bayou (Cisely), among others.

In real life Meagan is married to Devon Franklin. See cute couple photo below.

Death Saved My Life airs on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Thursday, March 4 at 8 pm.