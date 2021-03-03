Who Is Gorgeous Jean Jacobs on The Goldbergs, ‘Mr. Ships Ahoy!’

On The Goldbergs episode ‘Mr. Ships Ahoy,’ Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) sets out to make all her new co-workers at William Penn love her. To her dismay, it’s not that easy to win them over. Meanwhile, Geoff (Sam Lerner) competes in the “Mr. Ships Ahoy” beauty pageant to prove to Erica (Hayley Orrantia) that he can be seen as desirable by other women. The gorgeous Jean Jacobs is portrayed by Katherine Hughes.

Katherine is known for her roles on Perfect Commando (Rachel), My Dead Ex (Charley), and Kingdom (Kayla, see below), among others. She launched her acting career on a 2009 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

According to imdb, she has written and will star in The Lighthouse, a drama about three high school seniors who work together as waitresses at The Lighthouse before heading off to college.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before American Housewife at 8:30 pm.