Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Who Is Gorgeous Blonde Regina on ‘Blue Bloods’? “The American Bombshell”

by in Uncategorized | March 12, 2021

"The Real Deal" - Danny and Baez grapple with a year-old homicide investigation brought to their attention by Maggie (Callie Thorme), the medium who previously helped them solve a case. Also, Frank must find a way to help ex-partner Lenny Ross after his daughter is arrested, Jamie and Eddie go apartment hunting, and Erin faces off against a cold-blooded defense attorney from her past, on the season 10 premiere of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Sept. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan, Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan. Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Blue Bloods (photo: John Paul Filo/CBS)

In the Blue Bloods episode ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls,’ while Erin continues to struggle at work with her new boss, and Jaime (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) argue about a young cop’s mistake, Baez finds a dead body on her front yard! Baez (Marissa Ramirez) needs her partner Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) to help prove her innocence, which won’t be easy.

The gorgeous blonde, blue-eyed character in the episode, Regina, is portrayed by rising star actress Jackie Reynolds.

Jackie’s running belt
on Amazon

This is Jackie’s big network TV debut.

The 30-year-old graduate of the Virginia Commonwealth University also sings (she’s the lead singer of The American Bombshells — see video below) and is an entrepreneur.

Jackie just launched her new lifestyle brand SOLA WELL: see her running belt (above) that holds everything including your phone and wattle bottle!

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm on CBS, right after Magnum PI at 9 pm, and MacGyver at 8 pm.

Simple Share Buttons