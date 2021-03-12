Who Is Gorgeous Blonde Regina on ‘Blue Bloods’? “The American Bombshell”

In the Blue Bloods episode ‘For Whom the Bell Tolls,’ while Erin continues to struggle at work with her new boss, and Jaime (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) argue about a young cop’s mistake, Baez finds a dead body on her front yard! Baez (Marissa Ramirez) needs her partner Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) to help prove her innocence, which won’t be easy.

The gorgeous blonde, blue-eyed character in the episode, Regina, is portrayed by rising star actress Jackie Reynolds.

This is Jackie’s big network TV debut.

The 30-year-old graduate of the Virginia Commonwealth University also sings (she’s the lead singer of The American Bombshells — see video below) and is an entrepreneur.

Jackie just launched her new lifestyle brand SOLA WELL: see her running belt (above) that holds everything including your phone and wattle bottle!

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm on CBS, right after Magnum PI at 9 pm, and MacGyver at 8 pm.