Who Is Georgia Knight, Professor Jennings on ‘All Rise’?

In the All Rise episode “Georgia,” while Emily (Jessica Camacho) and Mark (Wilson Bethel) face off in court in a compelling jewelry store robbery case, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) and Judge Jonas Laski (Paul McCrane) meet Professor Georgia Jennings. The Ivy League professor is presenting a seminar that she hopes will eliminate the reliance on eyewitnesses on trial. It’s not the first time Benner has met Georgia.

Georgia is portrayed by Amy Acker. She is best known for her roles on Suits (Esther Edelstein), The Gifted (Kate Strucker), Con Man (Dawn), Person of Interest (The Machine), Alias (Kelly Peyton), and Angel (Illyria), among others.

All Rise airs Mondays at 10 pm on CBS.