Who Is Flight Attendant Molly Who Jumps Out of Plane on ‘9-1-1’?

The winter season finale episode of 9-1-1, ‘Breaking Point,’ reveals how different people react under pressure during a global pandemic. When Athena (Angela Bassett) responds to a domestic dispute, she’s surprised to learn how far a wife will go to get rid of her husband. And the 118 is called to the tarmac when a flight attendant reaches her limit while taxiing.

Flight attendant Molly, who screams, “I am done!” before grabbing a bottle of champagne before fumbling down the evacuation slide, is portrayed by Leah Pipes. Leah is best known for her roles as Cami on The Originals, and Fiona on Charmed, among others.

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 pm on FOX, right before its spin-off series 9-1-1: Lone Star starring Rob Lowe as Fire Chief Owen Strand at 9 pm.