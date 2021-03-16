Who Is Evil Eva McCulloch on ‘The Flash’? Israeli Ballerina Efrat Dor

In The Flash Season 7 episode ‘Mother,’ Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team scramble to find a way to stop Eva who has become even more powerful. Barry is surprised to receive help from his old friend Sue Dearbon (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss).

Eva is portrayed by Israeli-born actress Efrat Dor. Prior to launching her acting career, Efrat trained as a ballet dancer at the Bat-Dor Ballet School in Beer-Sheva. Efrat is also known for her roles on Sneaky Pete (Lizzie) — for which she perfected her American accent!, Mayans M.C. (Anna), and in films including The Zookeeper’s Wife (Magda), among others.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CW.