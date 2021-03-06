Who Is Dress Designer Cindy In ‘Fit for a Prince’ Hallmark Movie?

The protagonist of the new Hallmark Channel movie Fit for a Prince is aspiring fashion designer Cindy (Natalie Hall). She works for a high-profile designer but is itching to break out on her own. While designing dresses for guests of an upcoming charity ball, Cindy meets Prince Ronan (Jonathan Keltz), one of the royal guests who quickly becomes an admirer of Cindy and her work.

Summer dresses

Canadian-born actress Natalie Hall, who plays Cindy, is best known for her roles on Charmed (Lucy), UnREAL (Candy Coco), Shades of Blue (Bianci’s girlfriend), True Blood (Amber Mills), Pretty Little Liars (Kate Randall), and All My Children (Colby Chandler), among others.

Natalie can sing and dance, too. Her first job in New York — after leaving Canada when 18 — was the role of Val in ‘A Chorus Line’, see below.

Fit for a Prince premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, March 6 at 9 pm.