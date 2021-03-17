Who Is Dr. Dean Archer, Ethan’s Old Navy Boss on ‘Chicago Med’?

In the Chicago Med episode ‘All For Want of a Nail,’ while Maggie (Marlynn Barrett) deals with her own trauma and steps in to help a mother in need, Ethan’s (Brian Tee) old Navy colleague Dr. Dean Archer, whom Ethan hired as his second-in-command, continues to stir the pot with more than one doctor. As Tee says of the Archer character: “He oversteps his authority. He still assumes he’s number one.”

Dean is portrayed by Steven Weber. He’s known for his TV roles on 13 Reasons Why (Principal Gary Bolan), Ballers (Julian Anderson), Mom (Patrick), NCIS: New Orleans (Mayor Douglas Hamilton), Murder in the First (Bill Wilkerson), Dallas (Gov. McConaughey), Wings (Brian Hackett), and in films including Leaving Las Vegas (Marc), Single White Female (Sam), and Jeffrey, among many others…

… and As the World Turns with Julianne Moore!

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on NBC, right before Chicago Fire at 9 pm and Chicago P.D. at 10 pm.