Who Is Divorcee Grace In ‘Single Mom Conspiracy’ Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie The Single Mom Conspiracy (originally titled An Organized Killer) is recently divorced single mom Grace McGuire. While launching a new restaurant and raising her 17-year-old daughter Chloe, Grace decides to date one of her employees, the much-younger Alex.

Overwhelmed with her personal and professional life, Grace hires Lilith to help on both fronts and lets the young woman in her guest house. Bad idea!

Grace is portrayed by model/actress Allison McAtee, who is best known for her role as Maggie Day in Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, and for her recurring roles on Rescue Me (the sexy bartender), and One Life to Live (Jett), among others.

The Single Mom Conspiracy premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, March 12 at 8 pm.