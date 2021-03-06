Who Is Detective Williams In ‘Circle of Deception’ Lifetime Movie?

The Lifetime movie Circle of Deception is based on Ann Rule’s true crime book Practice to Deceive. When small town resident Russel Douglas (Paul McGillion) is found shot dead in his car the day after Christmas, the police have questions for his estranged wife Brenna (Jill Morrison). But Detective Williams is more interested in Breann’s best friend, former beauty queen Peggy (Diane Neal).

Williams is portrayed by Tamara Tunie, who like Diane Neal (Peggy) also starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Diane played ADA Casey Kovak; Tamara played ME Melinda Warner.

Tamara is also known for her roles on Better Call Saul (Anita), Blue Bloods (Monica Graham), and As the World Turns (Jessica Griffin), among others.

Circle of Deception premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Saturday, March 6 at 8 pm.