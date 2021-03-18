Who Is Cool Dad In ‘Deep Blue Nightmare’ Shark Attack Lifetime Movie?

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Deep Blue Nightmare (originally titled Shark Season) is Sarah (Paige McGarvin). When she and her friend Meghan (Juliana Destefano) go kayaking, they discover they’re the target of a great white shark. Stuck on a sinking island, Sarah calls her father James for advice. James is portrayed by Michael Madsen.

Michael Madsen is known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino movies Reservoir Dogs (Mr. Blonde), Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol 2 (Budd), The Hateful Eight (Joe Gage), in the Species movies (Preston), Free Willy movies (Glen), Donnie Brasco (Sonny), and Thelma and Louise, among many others.

Deep Blue Nightmare premieres on LMN on Thursday, March 18 at 8 pm.