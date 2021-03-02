Who Is Scottish Europol Agent Simon Hoxley on ‘Prodigal Son’?

In the winter finale episode of Prodigal Son, ‘Face Value,’ while Jessica (Bellamy Young) learns that her younger sister Birdie (guest star Rachel York) is in town, and Martin (Michael Sheen) works in the infirmary with Dr. Vivian Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones), Malcolm (Tom Payne) tries the solve the murder of a famous plastic surgeon. The investigation leads him, and a cocky Europol agent named Simon Hoxley, to a super yacht docked on the Hudson River.

Simon Hoxley is portrayed by Alan Cumming. The Scottish-born actor is known for his TV roles on Instinct (Dr. Dylan Reinhart), The Good Wife (Eli Gold), and in a variety of films including X2: X-Men United (Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler), The Anniversary (Joe Therrian), the 1995 James Bond movie GoldenEye (Boris Grishenko), and Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, among others.

The Broadway star is also known for his roles on stage in productions of Hamlet, The Threepenny Opera, and Cabaret (the master of ceremonies) for which he won a Tony Award, among others.

Prodigal Son airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on FOX, right after The Resident at 8 pm.