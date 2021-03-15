Who Is Client Richard Walker on ‘All Rise’? It’s a ‘RoboCop’ Reunion

In the All Rise episode “Georgia,” while Judge Jonas Laski (Paul McCrane) barges into the chambers of Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger) to complain about a seminar she’s making him attend, Amy (Lindsey Gort) brings in potential client Richard Walker, who was an old friend of Mark’s (Winston Bethel) father Vic. Richard is portrayed by Ray Wise.

The prolific actor Ray Wise is known for his roles on Fresh Off the Boat (Marvin), The Young and the Restless (Ian Ward), Mad Men (Ed Baxter), 24 (Vice President Hal Gardner), and in several films including Good Night, and Good Luck. (Don Hollenbeck), and RoboCop (Leon Nash), among so many others.

This All Rise episode is a reunion for actors Paul McCrane (Judge Laski) and Ray Wise who played two of crime lord Boddicker’s thugs in RoboCop. McCrane was Emil Anotowsky; Wise was Leon. The famous clip of McCrane’s death (skin melting) and Wise’s reaction is above.

All Rise airs Mondays at 9 pm on CBS.