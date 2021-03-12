Who Is Client Elena, Married Woman With Dead Lover On ‘Magnum PI’?

In the Magnum PI episode ‘The Lies We Tell,’ while Rick (Zachary Knighton) visits Icepick (Corbin Bernsen) in the hospital, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are hired by a married woman named Elena. Their new client wants them to find her lover’s killer without exposing her affair to the police.

Magnum PI, L-R: Elyse Levesque, Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Screen Grab/CBS

Elena is portrayed by Elyse Levesque. The Canadian-born actress is known for her roles on Orphan Black (Detective Maddy Enger), Cedar Cove (Maryellen Sherman), The Originals (Genevieve), and Stargate Universe (Chloe Armstrong), among others.

Magnum PI airs Fridays at 9 pm on CBS, right after MacGyver at 8 pm and right before Blue Bloods at 10 pm.