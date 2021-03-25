Who Is Carina’s Gorgeous Italian Ex Girlfriend on ‘Station 19’?

In the Station 19 episode ‘Make No Mistake, He’s Mine,’ while Vic learns a shocking secret and Andy grows frustrated at Sullivan for undermining her authority, Maya (Danielle Savre) struggles to keep her jealousy at bay when one of Carina’s (Stefania Spampinato) old flames stops by. She’s drop dead gorgeous and looking great in those skinny blue pants and patent leather leopard print skinny belt!

Stefania Spampinato (left) on STATION 19 (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Carinn’a ex is portrayed by Gabriella Pession. Americans will recognize the Italian-American actress from her roles on Crossing Lines (Eva Vittoria), Wilfred (Cinzia), and The Red Door (Anna Mayer), among others. In real life, Gabriella is married to Grey’s Anatomy star Richard Flood, who plays pediatric surgeon Dr. Cormac Hayes aka Irish “McWidow.” The are proud parents of a 6-year-old son named Giulio.

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 8 pm on ABC, right before Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm.